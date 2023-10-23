AirportSim Patch Notes: Build 1.0.4 (650682836)

¡Hola Ground Crew!

While working hard on tomorrow's fix, we decided to drop a small hotfix focused on stability. We know, that some of you encountered crashes. It's also very important for us to deliver you the most stable and the best-running build.

Changelog:

Increased stability and resolved multiple issues causing potential crashes

Once again, we invite you to join our Discord server. There are over 5,000 aviation fans and AirportSim players there already!

If you're curious about our update schedule we'd like to remind you that we'll be rolling them out every Tuesday and Friday in the next two weeks.

Have a good Monday!