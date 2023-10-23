- We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock when completing a Halloween quest.
- We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock when player 1 went to sleep while player 2 was talking to an NPC.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the House Keeper to not put candles on the Skulls.
- Now, during the Halloween event the house keeper will place black candles instead of normal candles.
Travellers Rest update for 23 October 2023
Patch v0.6.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
