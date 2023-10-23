 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 23 October 2023

Patch v0.6.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock when completing a Halloween quest.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock when player 1 went to sleep while player 2 was talking to an NPC.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the House Keeper to not put candles on the Skulls.
  • Now, during the Halloween event the house keeper will place black candles instead of normal candles.

