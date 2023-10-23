 Skip to content

Jack Dragon update for 23 October 2023

Small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed dpad controls not working on leaderboard name entry
  • Added dark pixels to snowflake powerup graphic to make it more visible against bright backgrounds

