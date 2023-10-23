CHANGELOG 1.1.0
Bug Fixes:
- Major bug in army management has been fixed.
- Resolved the save bug issue.
- Fixed an invisible cold effect problem.
- Corrected an issue where attacks were being charged twice during the same turn.
- Addressed UI scaling at startup for smaller resolutions.
- Fixed the problem where music did not restart from the beginning in a new game.
- Ensured the correct resolution is selected in options after a restart.
- Other Small fixes.
New Features and Enhancements:
- Added two new battle music tracks.
- Included additional information for missing attacks.
- Adjusted the volume of sound effects when far from the camera.
- Implemented new artillery animations.
Changed files in this update