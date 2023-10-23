 Skip to content

Khaligrad update for 23 October 2023

1.1.0

Build 12512096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG 1.1.0

Bug Fixes:

  • Major bug in army management has been fixed.
  • Resolved the save bug issue.
  • Fixed an invisible cold effect problem.
  • Corrected an issue where attacks were being charged twice during the same turn.
  • Addressed UI scaling at startup for smaller resolutions.
  • Fixed the problem where music did not restart from the beginning in a new game.
  • Ensured the correct resolution is selected in options after a restart.
  • Other Small fixes.

New Features and Enhancements:

  • Added two new battle music tracks.
  • Included additional information for missing attacks.
  • Adjusted the volume of sound effects when far from the camera.
  • Implemented new artillery animations.

