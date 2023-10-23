 Skip to content

AQtion update for 23 October 2023

AQtion v1.3.6

Q2Pro

    • Disabling Discord by default cl_discord 0
    • Better messaging to client with map conflicts (server/client map differ)
    • Some early adjustments to support Q2 Rerelease from skuller
    • Other optimizations/minor fixes from skuller

TNG

    • Spectator HUD will now display player's current weapon, not their chosen weapon, thanks @m4son !
    • Item Kit Mode
    • Jump mode changes (described below)
    • use_killcounts to use different streak
    • Stat collecting to use take into account item kit mode
    • Crashing bug when setting am_newnames 0
    • Enhanced Slippers now will stop you from bandaging if you have leg damage but are not bleeding, since you do not limp with them on

Jump mode changes (Server cvar: jump 1)

Client Commands (prefixed with jmod, such as jmod noclip:

  • lca - calls lights camera action, you should also hear other players use it
  • spawnp [#] - tele randomly if no args, or at specific spawnpoint of arg
  • spawnc - tele to closest spawnpoint
  • goto <x> <y> <z> - tele to location
  • noclip - toggle noclip
  • slippers - toggle slippers
  • lasersight - toggle lasersight

Behavior changes:

  • noclip no longer requires cheats on if jump is enabled
  • dm_choose is forcibly disabled when jump is enabled
  • uvtime is forcible disabled when jump is enabled
  • Menu is jump mode-specific

25th Anniversary Map Jam Results!

A big thank you for all participants, testers and helpers for making the 25th Anniversary Map Jam a big success! Now we go to the awards ceremony!

Best Looking
Winner: nightwalk by mikota

Most Technically Sound
Winner: barnyard by Flunx

Most Creative
Winner: torg by matic

Most Fun
Winner: tropical by varrg

And now for the grand total finals, it was really really close at the end!

In a TIE for Second Place: barnyard and nightwalk !

The winner, by a SINGLE POINT.... torg

Congrats to everyone! Not only to the winning maps, but we all win because we get to play these great maps now!

