AQtion v1.3.6

Q2Pro

Disabling Discord by default cl_discord 0

Better messaging to client with map conflicts (server/client map differ)

Some early adjustments to support Q2 Rerelease from skuller

Other optimizations/minor fixes from skuller



TNG

Spectator HUD will now display player's current weapon, not their chosen weapon, thanks @m4son !

Item Kit Mode

Jump mode changes (described below)

use_killcounts to use different streak

Stat collecting to use take into account item kit mode

Crashing bug when setting am_newnames 0

Enhanced Slippers now will stop you from bandaging if you have leg damage but are not bleeding, since you do not limp with them on



Jump mode changes (Server cvar: jump 1)

Client Commands (prefixed with jmod , such as jmod noclip :

lca - calls lights camera action, you should also hear other players use it

spawnp [#] - tele randomly if no args, or at specific spawnpoint of arg

spawnc - tele to closest spawnpoint

goto <x> <y> <z> - tele to location

noclip - toggle noclip

slippers - toggle slippers

lasersight - toggle lasersight

Behavior changes:

noclip no longer requires cheats on if jump is enabled

dm_choose is forcibly disabled when jump is enabled

uvtime is forcible disabled when jump is enabled

Menu is jump mode-specific

25th Anniversary Map Jam Results!

A big thank you for all participants, testers and helpers for making the 25th Anniversary Map Jam a big success! Now we go to the awards ceremony!

Best Looking

Winner: nightwalk by mikota

Most Technically Sound

Winner: barnyard by Flunx

Most Creative

Winner: torg by matic

Most Fun

Winner: tropical by varrg

And now for the grand total finals, it was really really close at the end!

In a TIE for Second Place: barnyard and nightwalk !

The winner, by a SINGLE POINT.... torg

Congrats to everyone! Not only to the winning maps, but we all win because we get to play these great maps now!

