AQtion v1.3.6

Q2Pro
-
- Disabling Discord by default cl_discord 0
-
- Better messaging to client with map conflicts (server/client map differ)
-
- Some early adjustments to support Q2 Rerelease from skuller
-
- Other optimizations/minor fixes from skuller
TNG
-
- Spectator HUD will now display player's current weapon, not their chosen weapon, thanks @m4son !
-
- Item Kit Mode
-
- Jump mode changes (described below)
-
- use_killcounts to use different streak
-
- Stat collecting to use take into account item kit mode
-
- Crashing bug when setting am_newnames 0
-
- Enhanced Slippers now will stop you from bandaging if you have leg damage but are not bleeding, since you do not limp with them on
Jump mode changes (Server cvar: jump 1)
Client Commands (prefixed with
jmod, such as
jmod noclip:
- lca - calls lights camera action, you should also hear other players use it
- spawnp [#] - tele randomly if no args, or at specific spawnpoint of arg
- spawnc - tele to closest spawnpoint
- goto <x> <y> <z> - tele to location
- noclip - toggle noclip
- slippers - toggle slippers
- lasersight - toggle lasersight
Behavior changes:
- noclip no longer requires cheats on if jump is enabled
- dm_choose is forcibly disabled when jump is enabled
- uvtime is forcible disabled when jump is enabled
- Menu is jump mode-specific
25th Anniversary Map Jam Results!
A big thank you for all participants, testers and helpers for making the 25th Anniversary Map Jam a big success! Now we go to the awards ceremony!
Best Looking
Winner: nightwalk by mikota
Most Technically Sound
Winner: barnyard by Flunx
Most Creative
Winner: torg by matic
Most Fun
Winner: tropical by varrg
And now for the grand total finals, it was really really close at the end!
In a TIE for Second Place: barnyard and nightwalk !
The winner, by a SINGLE POINT.... torg
Congrats to everyone! Not only to the winning maps, but we all win because we get to play these great maps now!
Changed files in this update