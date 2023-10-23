UI, Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher

Hey, everyone!
Here's a few things that comes with this update:
- When UI Effects is turned off, the flickering effect too now is completely turned off in the in-game views (inventory, lore items, puzzles, upgrades, etc)
- Rocket launchers is now way more devastating (~80% more), but rockets are more scarce
- Same for the Grenade Launcher, less powerful than a Rocket Launcher, but less expensive and with more ammo to be found
- Added the "drop inventory item" button in the keybindings screen
Changed files in this update