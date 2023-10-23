 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 23 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 12511947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Shockwave wouldn't reset its hit counter on despawning, rendering it unable to damage bosses on long fights
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to have a negative physical damage stat by going over 100% on conversion
  • Fixed an issue where the resulting element in damage conversion wasn't receiving element-specific multipliers. In short, if you're using damage conversion, you're dealing more damage after this patch
  • Fixed an issue where the stats display wasn't updating when equipment changed
  • Improved the performance of the Shock debuff on very long runs

