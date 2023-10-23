Hotfix 23.10.23

After the release of the server migration update some players encountered issues with the game. Thank you for sending bug reports and letting us know about them.

With this update we fixed the following issues:

fixed depot panel display glitch on PC

fixed blurry avatar graphics

fixed ranked game timer info in matchmaker

added "Bot" tag in names

updated map packs coming soon

If you experience any issues with the game please let us know about it by sending a bug report and/or an e-mail to support@digidiced.com.