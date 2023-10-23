 Skip to content

Castles of Burgundy update for 23 October 2023

Hotfix 23.10.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the release of the server migration update some players encountered issues with the game. Thank you for sending bug reports and letting us know about them.
With this update we fixed the following issues:

  • fixed depot panel display glitch on PC
  • fixed blurry avatar graphics
  • fixed ranked game timer info in matchmaker
  • added "Bot" tag in names
  • updated map packs coming soon

If you experience any issues with the game please let us know about it by sending a bug report and/or an e-mail to support@digidiced.com.

