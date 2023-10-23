V2 Major Gameplay Update

v2.0.0 - MAJOR

This is a super-duper-mega-ultra update! I’ve done a complete overhaul of the game, including a new name to reflect this significant update and be more appropriate for the style of the game.

So what is new & why?

Art Style

So… the game was in a state I hated. The visuals were not to my liking, the gameplay sucked, and the entire game needed to be completely revamped from the ground up. Now, seeing as I can barely draw a stickman, let alone create pixel art (previously done by someone else), I’ve gone with a clean and minimal look not too dissimilar from my other game, '2 Many Pixels. The new visuals allow me much greater control over the game's aesthetics and make it feel far more vibrant and alive!!

Gameplay

At its core, the game is still a 2D action roguelike set inside a small rectangle-shaped map; that remains the same. The biggest change is the pace of the game which is much faster and more rewarding, I've temporarily removed the permanent upgrades you would unlock in the main menu, and I will bring them back once the core gameplay is up to scratch.

Now, there is an in-game timer, counting down, and once it's complete, the upgrade menu will appear, allowing you to progress through the upgrade paths of your choice. Each upgrade costs X tokens, earned from killing enemies. There is no limit to the number of upgrades you can select per cycle, but each has varying costs. So, sometimes saving up is a good idea, while other times you just need to buy some health to keep rolling! If you unlock everything, the timer will disappear and endless enemies will swarm!

Full patch notes:

Completely new art style, with nothing of the old remaining.

Removed weapon unlocking and selection; now, there is a generic primary attack.

Removed Talents.

Added/Removed various perks and introduced a new perk-unlocking system.

Increased overall game pacing.

Replaced the enemy wave spawning system constantly increasing enemies.

Added a new timer system that ticks at a fixed rate (30s); once it reaches 0, the game displays upgrades for selection. The timer is disabled if all upgrades are unlocked.

The game now correctly pauses.

Gain a 1-second protection shield after upgrading to avoid losing a life or being killed while the upgrade menu closes.

Replaced difficulty selection with Game Mode selection with custom game modes coming in the future!

Updated enemies to match their new difficulty type and aesthetics.

Major GUI updates to reflect the new style and gameplay.

Removed all old achievements with a fresh set of new achievements coming soon.

Introduced a new main menu flow.

Camera follow player

Changed how player health is displayed

Players health is now much lower, only a few hits and it's game over! (get them upgrades!)

Removed end-of-match earnings; now, the game just shows you some gameplay stats for your session.

Replaced all music with some new bangers!

Made various visual effects and sound effects changes.

The game patch is set to version 2.0.0.

Added a "Join Discord" button in the main menu.

Please note that there may be some additional changes not listed here.

I may re-add old features as time goes on, for now, I just wanted to get the core game completely re-made and pushed out for you all. There are probably some balancing issues that I'll need to work out with this latest build aswell.

I hope you find this update a breath of fresh air and a sign of me pushing the game in a substantially better & healthier direction. If you find any issues, please reach out to me!

Note:

I recommend that you uninstall & reinstall instead of just updating, as the new game name comes with a new file structure, putting your data & saved data in a new folder. This may or may not cause some issues.



Enjoy,

Alex