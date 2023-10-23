 Skip to content

Galaxy Pass Station update for 23 October 2023

Update 1.1.3: Fixes + Improvements

Update 1.1.3: Fixes + Improvements

Improvements/Balance

  • If a hired worker gets a pay raise, he will get the "Increased Wage" feature for a few days, thanks to which his satisfaction will increase every hour.
  • Changed the click sound to a less distracting one.
  • Strongly reduced the volume of space hum. Some players were having trouble playing.
  • Phrases and thoughts above the heads of visitors now do not disappear if you pause the game.
  • The sounds of robot and Earthling voices have been softened.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug: in the technology tree, if you open the technology window and press Escape, the window would not close.
  • The end of the workday at 23:00 did not occur if the game was paused before starting the ID check. This caused additional bugs.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some objects to continue producing resources even though they lacked the DNA or Soft or Reports to do so.
  • Fixed a bug with elevators and drones. However, we are not sure if the bug with elevators reported by users has been fixed completely.
  • Parasitic beetles sometimes did not spawn near their hives, but spawned in the main compartment of the station.
  • Fixed a UI bug that made it impossible to change the settings of a selected object, such as drone action area.
  • In the dialog with rich people, the text with translation for the "give up money" option was not shown.

