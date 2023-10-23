Update 1.1.3: Fixes + Improvements

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Improvements/Balance
- If a hired worker gets a pay raise, he will get the "Increased Wage" feature for a few days, thanks to which his satisfaction will increase every hour.
- Changed the click sound to a less distracting one.
- Strongly reduced the volume of space hum. Some players were having trouble playing.
- Phrases and thoughts above the heads of visitors now do not disappear if you pause the game.
- The sounds of robot and Earthling voices have been softened.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug: in the technology tree, if you open the technology window and press Escape, the window would not close.
- The end of the workday at 23:00 did not occur if the game was paused before starting the ID check. This caused additional bugs.
- Fixed a bug that caused some objects to continue producing resources even though they lacked the DNA or Soft or Reports to do so.
- Fixed a bug with elevators and drones. However, we are not sure if the bug with elevators reported by users has been fixed completely.
- Parasitic beetles sometimes did not spawn near their hives, but spawned in the main compartment of the station.
- Fixed a UI bug that made it impossible to change the settings of a selected object, such as drone action area.
- In the dialog with rich people, the text with translation for the "give up money" option was not shown.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update