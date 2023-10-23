 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats Spotter update for 23 October 2023

October 23rd Update Notes:

Share · View all patches · Build 12511550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased the zoom level for game scenes.
Added audio hints; when there are unfound cats within the current game window, a cat's meow will serve as an audio hint.
Fixed some known issues.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2581081 Depot 2581081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link