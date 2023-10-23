Patch v15.7

//misc changes
- I went through improving some of the descriptions of the various items that were a bit vague (eg the Monstrous Tome now says exactly how much extra damage it does against bosses).
- When picking up an item the popup will now say what type of item it is (eg clan/passive/gear/useable).
- Hub: After unlocking the Restless Adventure and Undying Pilgrimage game modes the strange fella will now appear in the hub to give a little flavour dialogue introducing them.
- The Cabins Reminiscel game mode is now unlocked by winning an Undying Pilgrimage (instead of having to just randomly stumble upon it). The strange fella will now also be in the hub to introduce the game mode.
- When the player actor looks forward/back as the Minesmither/Bonehaunted clan then it will now show their flame animation.
- Sealed Domain - Ashen Palace: The floating blocks will now always be normal blocks (eg not haunted so you can freely experiment).
- Sealed Domain: When you unlock the fifth Domain Doorway it will now also show the Undying Pilgrimage game mode unlock tip after the Region unlock tip.
- Undying Pilgrimage game mode - Overseer Servant: His attack's Damage has been boosted (they were unintentionally reduced in a previous patch which made the Librarium Overseer easier).
- Sinners Chambers region: The Damage inflicted by the flying skulls is now slightly increased when playing a harder game mode.
//bug fixes
- Most of the various "Domain Unsealed" achievements weren't being triggered (it will now give you any appropriate Unsealed achievements when entering the Hub in case you didn't get it the first time).
- Co-Op Input Config: Changing the input via the Escape Menu would cause a crash.
- Co-Op Input Config: Pressing the Escape Key when changing an input would destroy the Escape Menu.
- Cabins Reminiscel: In the mirror cave room the doorway arch wasn't showing correctly.
- Sealed Domain - Ashen Palace: The Skull's collision mask was showing.
- Cargo Carriages sub-stage: If one of the carriages had a Treasure Vault then it could spawn a free roaming Mercenary.
- Curses Eve sub-stage: Some of the walls/sprites weren't showing correctly.
- Restless Realms stage: The screen swirl for the Accursed variant wasn't correctly sized.
- Gem Bowls: The items weren't seeded correctly when playing an Abysm Challenge.
