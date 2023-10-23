Zeepkist v15p55: Faster Startup Loading!!

Hi everyone!!
While working on v16 I was looking through the startup loading code and managed to do some optimizations!
And instead of waiting to include this in the bigger update way down the line I decided to release it as a small update instead!
Loading adventure levels and local levels should be considerably faster. Workshop level loading should also be faster but are still bottlenecked by some Steam API calls.
Experimental: Faster Workshop Loading
Included is an option in general settings to enable faster workshop loading:
The faster workshop loading implements different, faster, Steam API calls, as well as a custom local cache.
This is a bit untested and could break, so I've included it as an experimental setting that people can enable/disable as they please.
If you've got it enabled and run into a bug, please let me know on the Zeepkist Discord: https://steelpan.dev/zk-discord
(Also, make sure any loading-related mods are disabled).
Other patch notes:
- Awarded old level contest cosmetic
- Awarded first season 3 banner contest cosmetics
Changed files in this update