Zeepkist update for 23 October 2023

Zeepkist v15p55: Faster Startup Loading!!

23 October 2023

Hi everyone!!

While working on v16 I was looking through the startup loading code and managed to do some optimizations!

And instead of waiting to include this in the bigger update way down the line I decided to release it as a small update instead!

Loading adventure levels and local levels should be considerably faster. Workshop level loading should also be faster but are still bottlenecked by some Steam API calls.

Experimental: Faster Workshop Loading

Included is an option in general settings to enable faster workshop loading:

The faster workshop loading implements different, faster, Steam API calls, as well as a custom local cache.

This is a bit untested and could break, so I've included it as an experimental setting that people can enable/disable as they please.

If you've got it enabled and run into a bug, please let me know on the Zeepkist Discord: https://steelpan.dev/zk-discord

(Also, make sure any loading-related mods are disabled).

Other patch notes:

  • Awarded old level contest cosmetic
  • Awarded first season 3 banner contest cosmetics

