_Whatever horrors you may find in these dark spaces, have heart and see them through.

There are no premature endings. There are no wrong answers.

There are only fresh perspectives and new beginnings.

This is a love story._

After a little over a year in development, Slay the Princess is finally here, and the early reviews have been glowing! Here's what some people have been saying:

_“An existentially horrific visual novel, with an incredibly well-written plot, a beautiful score and graphics that will enrapture all senses. One of the best narrative games of 2023.”

10/10 – Voxel Smash

“There isn’t a single thing I don’t like about Slay the Princess. The presentation is beautiful, the story is fantastic and moving, the voice acting of amazing characters is done phenomenally well, and the branching paths of the story give you what feels like unlimited possibilities.”

10/10 – Try Hard Guides

“Slay the Princess will stay with you for a long time, I think. It’s absurdist and dark and haunting in a way that not a lot of games are. If you have an itch for something that’s spooky but also morally confronting and you will be thinking about it for days to come, it’s impossible not to recommend this.”

A- – Player 2_

You can pick up the game right now and play on Windows, Mac and Linux. The base price is $17.99, and there's also a 10% launch discount, as well as a Steam bundle with Scarlet Hollow that adds an extra 15% off. If you already own Scarlet Hollow on Steam, you can still complete the bundle to apply that extra discount!

Thank you so much for supporting us, and we can't wait for you to play!

~Abby and Tony