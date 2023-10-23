Update, Version 20231023



English

############Content################

[Item]Removed the species-based equip restriction of the Bow of an Elf King.

[Pet]More pets can now be petted from the character menu.

[Pet]New Animal/Pet: Sheep.

[Pet]Added a sound effect for sheep.

[Sayinas Island]Added some sheep in the wild fields.

[Butcher]Zhao Sandao can now butch sheeps.

[Skill] "Summon Cuties" may now summon sheep.

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random caves with "cute animals" may now have pigs and sheep.

[Piano]Pianos now store your last input into a temporary array.

[Furniture]Added a new piano variation.

[The House near the Paddy Field]The piano inside is now using the new piano variation.

[Samujier]Added a red cross sign on a building.

简体中文

############Content################

【物品】移除了基于物种的精灵王之弓装备限制。

【宠物】更多的宠物可以从菜单中进行爱抚。

【宠物】新的动物/宠物：羊

【宠物】给羊加入了一个特别的音效。

【萨伊纳斯岛】野外区域现在会有羊出没。

【屠夫】赵三刀现在可以屠宰羊。

【技能】【召唤萌物】现在可能召唤出羊。

【奇幻之地旅行社】包含【可爱的动物】的随机洞穴现在可能有羊和猪出现。

【钢琴】钢琴现在会把你最后的输入内容记录到一个临时的数组。

【家具】加入了一种新的钢琴。

【水田近家】里面的钢琴现在使用新的种类的钢琴。

【萨姆吉尔】在一栋建筑上加上了红十字标记。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/a6457a21

https://pastelink.net/suhjbzhz