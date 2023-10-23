Update 5.0.3 Hotfix

We continue to release updates aiming to improve the user experience, optimize, and increase the stability of the game. We know that many of you are facing problems logging into the game and connecting to friends' lobbies. We are investigating the possible causes of these bugs and will try to fix them in upcoming updates as soon as possible.

Added:

Vegetation materials rendering optimization.

Animals, Bigfoot, and hunters animations rendering optimization.

Nicknames rendering optimization.

Materials optimization.

Improved display of highlighted UI buttons.

Improved control of UI sliders using a gamepad.

Lobby name check to prevent the creation of two lobbies with the same name.

Fixed:

Bugs with exiting tablet mode using Esc and others.

A bug with the display of default weapon skins in the game when a DLC skin is assigned.

Bugs using the zipline.

Infinite loading screen when connecting to a lobby with a game running or a full lobby.

A bug when it is impossible to control the drone’s altitude using a gamepad.

Bug with incorrect assignment of difficulty level.

AI Bigfoot can get stuck in a hammock.

Bug with the damage next to closed curtains.

Bug with incorrect display of hunter animations on the client.

Corrections to the style of some UI elements of the main menu.

Fixes for character hair rendering.

Impossibility to delete a save game using a gamepad.

Fixed culling of interactive objects.

Cannot switch devices on the tablet using the gamepad.

Resetting binds in settings does not work.

The player's HUD stacked every time he appeared.

Rendering of rain in some indoor areas.

Fixed position of tree roots.

Correction of errors with the assignment of damage.

Fixed Glock17 recoil animation.

Fixed weapon sight position.

Fixed bugs with weapon reloading.

Fixed a bug with events for holding buttons responsible for shooting, aiming, and sprinting at low FPS.

Fixed a part of common network errors.

Fixed level design imperfections.

Changed:

Flickering of light has been returned when Bigfoot is nearby.

Removed the 200 FPS limit.

Improved collection of in-game statistics and bugs.

