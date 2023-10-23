 Skip to content

Evasion from cluster 42 update for 23 October 2023

Evasion early access update 0.8.2

Build 12511269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two new level,
Added two new spaceship equipment parts that can be attached to the players ship,
Added 1 new boss and 4 pirate enemies,
Began with steam achievements,
Improved lighting and reflections

