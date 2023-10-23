 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEFENDUN update for 23 October 2023

2023.10.23 bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12511220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug that did not reduce damage (physical, magic) to monsters in immune (physical, magic) state

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2323811 Depot 2323811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link