 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuseSwipr update for 23 October 2023

Difficulty calculation improvements - Oct 24

Share · View all patches · Build 12511094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join our Discord community for progress updates and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

Update notes:
  • Fixed issue where varied stacks were being nerfed instead of buffed.
  • Fixed issue where long maps with some easy parts would generally be more underweighted than they should be.
  • Scaled all the difficulty numbers so they don't inflate too much.
  • Burst patterns have been buffed as they were severely underweighted before.
  • Calculations around Zig Zags have been reworked a lot (for more details, join our Discord! (https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z))

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1879342 Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link