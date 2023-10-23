Difficulty calculation improvements - Oct 24

Join our Discord community for progress updates and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
Update notes:
- Fixed issue where varied stacks were being nerfed instead of buffed.
- Fixed issue where long maps with some easy parts would generally be more underweighted than they should be.
- Scaled all the difficulty numbers so they don't inflate too much.
- Burst patterns have been buffed as they were severely underweighted before.
- Calculations around Zig Zags have been reworked a lot (for more details, join our Discord! (https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z))
Changed files in this update