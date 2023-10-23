October 23rd Update: Student Recruitment + Other Optimizations

Hello everyone,

First of all, thank you for your support and love for "Soul Academy".

In response to the feedback and suggestions we've received, we have prioritized and optimized the following content. We will continue to work on other issues and content, so please bear with us.

Update Content:

Student System Update:

Added the ability to lock refresh when recruiting students, giving you more flexibility in recruiting your desired students.

At the start of the game, you will receive 4 chances to refresh your initial student recruitment. If you're not satisfied with the students, you can start over.

2. Optimization of Hero Names:

In the game, we will use more names from the Three Kingdoms period to make the game closer to history. This will also facilitate discussions about lineup combinations.

3. Challenge Reward Adjustment:

Optimized and adjusted challenge rewards. Weaker and less necessary resources have been reduced or removed.

4. Attribute Effect Explanations:

When you hover over attributes such as Strength and Agility, specific effect explanations will be displayed, giving you a clearer understanding of their roles.

5. Equipment Selection Optimization:

In the pre-battle equipment selection interface, moving the mouse over the enemy's portrait will display skill and attribute tips, helping you make wiser equipment choices.

6. Spirit Technique Adjustments:

Some spirit techniques are now available to all professions, adding more diversity to the skills of heroes.

Opened Spirit Techniques: Key Figure, An Eye for an Eye, Resolute Will, Extreme Cold Constitution, Fighting Spirit Grows Stronger, Overpowering the Weak, Laying Down the Butcher's Knife, Going Down Together, Fatal Blow, Fighting Like a Cornered Beast, Seizing the Day, Unity of Attack and Defense, Night Raid.

7. Recommended Hero Refresh Fix:

Fixed the issue where the recommended hero frame did not refresh after obtaining a new hero, ensuring that you can promptly choose from the new heroes.

8. Win Streak Benefits Optimization:

Fixed the issue where consecutive wins might not yield Soul Coins. Additionally, benefits for 4-win streaks and 6-win streaks have been added.

9. Heritage Interface Optimization:

Fixed the issue where the mouse scroll wheel was ineffective in the heritage interface, improving interface usability.

10. Battle Achievement Correction:

Fixed the issue where achievements would pop up right at the beginning of battles, allowing you to enjoy the game more smoothly.

11. Difficulty Curve Adjustment:

Slightly adjusted the enemy strength curve, correcting the steep difficulty increase between "Famous Family" and "Legendary". This provides a more balanced challenge experience.

12. Battle Presentation:

Added a pause function during battles.

We've been working hard to optimize the game, but we know there are still many areas for improvement. If you find anything unsatisfactory or have suggestions for improvement, please feel free to contact us. Your feedback is our driving force for progress!

In the future, we will continue to strive to bring you more wonderful gaming experiences. Finally, a special thank you for your support of our indie game. Let's work together to create a better gaming world!

Game Player Exchange Group: 758282199