Subspace Discovery update for 23 October 2023

v0.11.9 - 2023-10-23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shipyard 2.0
• [tune] Hull points increased for all ships, and Solid Division receives even more.
• [fix] Subspace boss no longer drops V2 for V1 players.

General
• [tune] Technology Blueprints, which were not spent in the last season, will be delivered via the in-game mail system.
• [tune] If a purchase attempt fails to open the Steam overlay, a message will be shown to the user. @Cappy.
• [fix] Prevent the game from reconnecting if not needed.
• [fix] Ship build menu placed the camera correctly. @--__--
• [dev] Improved asset build pipeline.
• [dev] Removed unused (old) resources from the asset database.
• [dev] Development laptop is now fully functional to build the game, Steam, and server.

