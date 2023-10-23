v0.11.9 - 2023-10-23

Shipyard 2.0

• [tune] Hull points increased for all ships, and Solid Division receives even more.

• [fix] Subspace boss no longer drops V2 for V1 players.

General

• [tune] Technology Blueprints, which were not spent in the last season, will be delivered via the in-game mail system.

• [tune] If a purchase attempt fails to open the Steam overlay, a message will be shown to the user. @Cappy.

• [fix] Prevent the game from reconnecting if not needed.

• [fix] Ship build menu placed the camera correctly. @--__--

• [dev] Improved asset build pipeline.

• [dev] Removed unused (old) resources from the asset database.

• [dev] Development laptop is now fully functional to build the game, Steam, and server.