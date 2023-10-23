CYBRID V 0.9 - NEW MUSIC PACK 3 + LEVEL EDITOR

Hey Everyone!
I'm glad to present everyone with the MAJOR UPDATE V. 0.9 - FREEDOM
This update adds 4 NEW LEVELS assembled manually. And also new music under my authorship!
Now everyone can create their own level with their favorite music thanks to the LEVEL EDITOR!
LIV support has also been added!
ACHIEVEMENTS are now available in the game!
NEW CONTENT------------------------------
NEW LEVELS:
- TONIGHT
- WITHOUT YOU
- I CAN FEEL
- SAVE ME
LEVEL EDITOR
SPECIAL LEVEL 4
ACHIEVEMENTS
CHANGED ----------------------------------
Updated Main Menu level.
Updated Settings menu.
Updated Customization menu.
ADDITIONALLY------------------------------
Added Score for Special Levels
Added new Skin for Swords
Added a new video to the screen outside the window
Added visual effects at the Main Menu level
Improved graphics and visual effects on levels
TECHNICAL PART----------------------------
Added Beta without LIV for those who do not use it for a more stable version of the game.
To quickly go to the Level Editor at the very beginning of the game, when the “HELLO” message appears, press the “L” key
A tutorial video for the Level Editor will be available a little later in a couple of days.
**I WISH YOU A GOOD TIME IN THE GAME!
SEE YOU IN THE FUTURE**
join our DISCORD
Changed files in this update