CYBRID V 0.9 - NEW MUSIC PACK 3 + LEVEL EDITOR

Hey Everyone!

I'm glad to present everyone with the MAJOR UPDATE V. 0.9 - FREEDOM

This update adds 4 NEW LEVELS assembled manually. And also new music under my authorship!

Now everyone can create their own level with their favorite music thanks to the LEVEL EDITOR!

LIV support has also been added!

ACHIEVEMENTS are now available in the game!

NEW CONTENT------------------------------

NEW LEVELS:

TONIGHT

WITHOUT YOU

I CAN FEEL

SAVE ME

LEVEL EDITOR

SPECIAL LEVEL 4

ACHIEVEMENTS

CHANGED ----------------------------------

Updated Main Menu level.

Updated Settings menu.

Updated Customization menu.

ADDITIONALLY------------------------------

Added Score for Special Levels

Added new Skin for Swords

Added a new video to the screen outside the window

Added visual effects at the Main Menu level

Improved graphics and visual effects on levels

TECHNICAL PART----------------------------

Added Beta without LIV for those who do not use it for a more stable version of the game.

To quickly go to the Level Editor at the very beginning of the game, when the “HELLO” message appears, press the “L” key

A tutorial video for the Level Editor will be available a little later in a couple of days.

**I WISH YOU A GOOD TIME IN THE GAME!

SEE YOU IN THE FUTURE**

