Hot-Fix 1.0.3

Another hotfix has already hit Steam.

We have fixed some bugs reported by you through bug reporters and discussions.

Remember that an accurate description of the bug helps us a lot in fixing it.

The 15% discount for Pandemic Train is still running, and if you like the game, then don't be shy and leave a positive review on Steam. It really means a lot to us and will allow us to make it better and better!

And we don't stop working on the game and keep checking your bug reports!

Changelog

We changed the keyboard symbols in Chinese to English

We fixed the collision of getting stuck in biome 2

The bar module does not take away action points when you send someone to it - this fixes the actions performed in it (they should be as described).

The name of the Nurse's Office module in Bone Collector has been updated to the correct one, Pharmacy.

We have increased the amount of scrap that is being acquired

We have corrected the cost of purchases at Jaques in Polish.

We corrected the following reports given by the bug reporter

Until the next one, survivors!

Pandemic Train team