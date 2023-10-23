 Skip to content

Thief Simulator 2 update for 23 October 2023

1.1 Halloween Update is out NOW!

Build 12510713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you ready to take on the haunted mansion and face a monster out of this world? You better be. 1.1 is live now for everyone.

CHANGE LOG:

NEW HEIST: Devil's lair.
Explore a haunted mansion and evade a monsterous entity in search for valuables.

  • New blackbay lists related to loot from said heist

OTHER CHANGES / FIXES:

  • Improved cheat console. Press ~ to activate in the inventory.
  • Improved car proportions.
  • Changed item drop sound.
  • Enhanced ATM hacking minigame for colorblind players.
  • Added flashing star to show police return to car.
  • Drone can be lost if flown too far.
  • Restructured skill tree.
  • Introduced new secret bank entrance.
  • Cat in the hideout is quieter.
  • Implemented gradual drone battery regeneration.
  • Binoculars highlight items valued only over 300$.
  • Increased sleeping gas refill cost, extended knock-down duration.
  • Removed story requirement for car lock pickgun.
  • Fixed dog habits at 203.
  • Adjusted TV Speaker weight and cost.
  • Extended duration of special abilities (increased cooldown as well).
  • Fixed car upgrades displaying wrong cost.
  • All items sell for 1.25x value on hardcore mode.
  • During the event 'Burglar awareness day', people may notice missing items more often.
  • Throwing things out of the window is easier.
  • Money no longer respawns.
  • DarkBank deposit was capped to 15k$. It no longer can earn interest above 50k$ (I'm sorry).
  • Car upgrades have a higher impact on acceleration, but they are more expensive.
  • People may notice their car was stolen and call the police.
  • Fixed big lag when entering 106 residence.

