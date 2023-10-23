1.1 Halloween Update is out NOW!

Are you ready to take on the haunted mansion and face a monster out of this world? You better be. 1.1 is live now for everyone.
CHANGE LOG:
NEW HEIST: Devil's lair.
Explore a haunted mansion and evade a monsterous entity in search for valuables.
- New blackbay lists related to loot from said heist
OTHER CHANGES / FIXES:
- Improved cheat console. Press ~ to activate in the inventory.
- Improved car proportions.
- Changed item drop sound.
- Enhanced ATM hacking minigame for colorblind players.
- Added flashing star to show police return to car.
- Drone can be lost if flown too far.
- Restructured skill tree.
- Introduced new secret bank entrance.
- Cat in the hideout is quieter.
- Implemented gradual drone battery regeneration.
- Binoculars highlight items valued only over 300$.
- Increased sleeping gas refill cost, extended knock-down duration.
- Removed story requirement for car lock pickgun.
- Fixed dog habits at 203.
- Adjusted TV Speaker weight and cost.
- Extended duration of special abilities (increased cooldown as well).
- Fixed car upgrades displaying wrong cost.
- All items sell for 1.25x value on hardcore mode.
- During the event 'Burglar awareness day', people may notice missing items more often.
- Throwing things out of the window is easier.
- Money no longer respawns.
- DarkBank deposit was capped to 15k$. It no longer can earn interest above 50k$ (I'm sorry).
- Car upgrades have a higher impact on acceleration, but they are more expensive.
- People may notice their car was stolen and call the police.
- Fixed big lag when entering 106 residence.
Changed files in this update