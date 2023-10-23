Update Notes for 23.10

Greetings, Fearless Adventurers!

Following our spooktacular Halloween update, I've brewed up another batch of improvements, fixes, and a spine-tingling new jumpscare to keep your heart racing. Read on for the full list of updates:

🎃 Bug Fixes:

Say goodbye to getting stuck in pumpkins! I've squashed the pesky bug that left players stuck.

The room housing our new jumpscare has been thoroughly inspected and is now player-friendly. No more unintended detours.

🌟 Visual Enhancements:

I've also worked on the lighting for various pumpkins, casting an eerie glow to set the mood just right.

🔊 Sound Sensations:

Immerse yourself in the frightful atmosphere with brand new sound effects that will send shivers down your spine.

Thank you for your unwavering support and for being part of this thrilling journey. Your courage knows no bounds! Stay vigilant, stay safe, and most importantly, stay awesome.

Happy Gaming! 🕷️🦇🌕