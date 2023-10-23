2023-10-23 Update Maintenance

-
Fixed the issue of the faction's city being stuck in combat after surrendering. Now, after the player surrenders, all units will be automatically disbanded
The first refresh time of the showdown city has been adjusted from 196 to 193 (reducing the game duration)
The start time of claiming the throne has been adjusted from 200 years to 195 years (shortening the game duration)
Adjusted the research order of technology and some technology effect values, reducing the amount of copper coins required for the third technology
Attempted to fix team related issues and requires testing
Adjust Wang Lang, Tao Qian, Zhang Lu, and Shi Xie to orange generals and remake their skills
Now you can play the roles of Wang Lang, Tao Qian, Zhang Lu, Shi Xie, Liu Biao, and Yan Xing in the game
Fine tuning has been made to some output values
Opening waiting time adjusted from 30 seconds to 20 seconds
Added policy and technology event push
Optimized matching for potential failure issues
Added a batch of shortcut key settings
Sanguo's Ambition 4 :Three Kingdoms Playtest update for 23 October 2023
