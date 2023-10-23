2023-10-23 Update Maintenance

Fixed the issue of the faction's city being stuck in combat after surrendering. Now, after the player surrenders, all units will be automatically disbanded

The first refresh time of the showdown city has been adjusted from 196 to 193 (reducing the game duration)

The start time of claiming the throne has been adjusted from 200 years to 195 years (shortening the game duration)

Adjusted the research order of technology and some technology effect values, reducing the amount of copper coins required for the third technology

Attempted to fix team related issues and requires testing

Adjust Wang Lang, Tao Qian, Zhang Lu, and Shi Xie to orange generals and remake their skills

Now you can play the roles of Wang Lang, Tao Qian, Zhang Lu, Shi Xie, Liu Biao, and Yan Xing in the game

Fine tuning has been made to some output values

Opening waiting time adjusted from 30 seconds to 20 seconds

Added policy and technology event push

Optimized matching for potential failure issues