Sanguo's Ambition 4 :Three Kingdoms Playtest update for 23 October 2023

2023-10-23 Update Maintenance

Build 12510642 · Last edited 23 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the issue of the faction's city being stuck in combat after surrendering. Now, after the player surrenders, all units will be automatically disbanded

  2. The first refresh time of the showdown city has been adjusted from 196 to 193 (reducing the game duration)

  3. The start time of claiming the throne has been adjusted from 200 years to 195 years (shortening the game duration)

  4. Adjusted the research order of technology and some technology effect values, reducing the amount of copper coins required for the third technology

  5. Attempted to fix team related issues and requires testing

  6. Adjust Wang Lang, Tao Qian, Zhang Lu, and Shi Xie to orange generals and remake their skills

  7. Now you can play the roles of Wang Lang, Tao Qian, Zhang Lu, Shi Xie, Liu Biao, and Yan Xing in the game

  8. Fine tuning has been made to some output values

  9. Opening waiting time adjusted from 30 seconds to 20 seconds

  10. Added policy and technology event push

  11. Optimized matching for potential failure issues

  12. Added a batch of shortcut key settings

