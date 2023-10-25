 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Village Life update for 25 October 2023

Find Your Destiny Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12510635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Story is continue: Wait for Granny's call and do the job for her

  • Never ending questions: New Scene for Papes


  • Escape Room System: Many rooms waitings for you with many questions, mysteries and with the new lock system.



  • Pumpkin Growing System: Now you need to water day to day with can the pumpkins in garden to grow are. After a pumpkin growed you can pick up it and sell it at the market or you can make it to a halloween pumkin with the new Pocket Knife tool

  • Pocket Knife tool:

  • Temple: New location near to the village



  • Graveyard: New location near the Temple

  • Findable Crosses: Find 6 Saint Crosses on the map

  • Pumpkin Sell point:

  • Temple Bell ringing in different times a day
  • New Vinyl
  • New Track in Jukebox
  • 6 New Achievements
  • Halloween Pumpkin in main menu
  • Papucs Games 2023 Intro
  • Logo for PiFF
  • Logo for YotobiGames

  • Item Rotation system: With item pulling and pushing with Scroll Wheel

  • Map Signs: Now the map's mark the active events with "?" zones

  • Map Icons: Now the map's mark the founded buildings

  • Main House Furnitures:

  • Sled pick up
  • Vehicle Physics Optimization System: Solved all problems and bugs
  • Ladder Climbing
  • Tree Climbing

  • Radio in Tra 66
  • Easter Rabbit Basket bug
  • Basket wheelbarrow "After drive" Bug
  • Sled pick up Bug
  • Dev Menu bugs

This list not include all changes!
Have a good game MVL players!

Changed files in this update

My Village Life Content Depot 1385781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link