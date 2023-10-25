Find Your Destiny Update

- The Story is continue: Wait for Granny's call and do the job for her
- Never ending questions: New Scene for Papes
- Escape Room System: Many rooms waitings for you with many questions, mysteries and with the new lock system.
- Pumpkin Growing System: Now you need to water day to day with can the pumpkins in garden to grow are. After a pumpkin growed you can pick up it and sell it at the market or you can make it to a halloween pumkin with the new Pocket Knife tool
- Pocket Knife tool:
- Temple: New location near to the village
- Graveyard: New location near the Temple
- Findable Crosses: Find 6 Saint Crosses on the map
- Pumpkin Sell point:
- Temple Bell ringing in different times a day
- New Vinyl
- New Track in Jukebox
- 6 New Achievements
- Halloween Pumpkin in main menu
- Papucs Games 2023 Intro
- Logo for PiFF
- Logo for YotobiGames
- Item Rotation system: With item pulling and pushing with Scroll Wheel
- Map Signs: Now the map's mark the active events with "?" zones
- Map Icons: Now the map's mark the founded buildings
- Main House Furnitures:
- Sled pick up
- Vehicle Physics Optimization System: Solved all problems and bugs
- Ladder Climbing
- Tree Climbing
- Radio in Tra 66
- Easter Rabbit Basket bug
- Basket wheelbarrow "After drive" Bug
- Sled pick up Bug
- Dev Menu bugs
This list not include all changes!
Have a good game MVL players!
