Patch v35.22

//misc changes
- The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated (added: "MtCl_Demon_SinSpeed_Desc2").
- Improved performance if you have a lot of minions (notably if you enjoy raising a lot of Barrow Boners).
- Improved performance when collecting Bones if you have the Enboned Heart relic (notably with some classes like Deamologist).
- When moving directly Left/Right/Up/Down it now does a better job of pushing you around terrain obstacles you're bumping into.
- Boneraise: The Giantan, Might Meldu, and Big Bro minions are now added to the offered list after the normal Giants, Meldus, and Bros (so are now more consistently offered as for example previously normal Meldus/Bros could overwrite Giantan items).
- Sinned Deamologist class: Their meta boosts that relate to Deamon/Diablos must now be different minions (eg each different Deamon boosts your Running Speed instead of every Deamon, so they conform with how the other classes work).
- Courtier Clown class - 'Sticky the Stupendous' meta: The minions will now show a number if you have more than 1 (like the Status Screen).
- Bodily Fluids spell: There's now a rare chance Swollen Slimes can transform into Sumptuous Slimes depending on the spell casting power level.
- Pumpkined Comets spell: There's now a chance some of the falling pumpkins will be huge pumpkins depending on the spell casting power level.
- Big Boo Haunt enemy: The size of his collision mask has been reduced (tended to get stuck behind obstacles).
- Lord of the Land boss: The Flagbearer enemies that spawn mid-fight now use a new Trumpeter sprite.
- Lost Maiden traveller event: If you choose the option that spawns Knights then it will now also spawn a Trumpeter (so it's clearer what the event option does).
- Honey pickups: The amount your Max Health is boosted by when collecting Honey is now reduced if you have a lot of Max Health already.
- Curse of Envy: This will now temporarily give you random hats throughtout the curse.
//bug fixes
- Boneworld Challenges: The Courtier Clown's 'Sticky the Stupendous' and 'Sleight of Hand' meta weren't being correctly seeded.
- The issue where tabbing out when fullscreen could create a mini-screen could still happen (surely it's fixed now).
- Blacksmithy Lackey: During his second visit if you didn't have any relics to upgrade and you were using full Mouse Support it would cause a crash.
- When choosing a Boneraise there was a rare chance of a crash if you have a lot of minions.
- Shrunken Heads relic: It's description wasn't showing your current Zombie Bro max cap.
- Bodily Fluids spell: Sumptuous Slimes could transform into lesser Slimes.
