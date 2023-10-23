Territory – Alpha 5.122.2 AI Fixes

Fixed
- Ranged AI coming in too close to attack player bases
- Too many potential attack targets that confused AI
- Stone and Metal door physical surfaces for impact effects
Added
- Animation when drinking from open water source
