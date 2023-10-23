 Skip to content

Territory update for 23 October 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.122.2 AI Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Ranged AI coming in too close to attack player bases
  • Too many potential attack targets that confused AI
  • Stone and Metal door physical surfaces for impact effects

Added

  • Animation when drinking from open water source

