-The sixth multi-turreted tank: SMK! It has a 76mm main gun and a 45mm secondary gun, and it's free because it's a multi-turreted tank!

-Increased the intelligence of the bosses, but you'll have to experience it for yourself :)

-Adjusted vehicle handling, attempting to reduce the turning radius. Let me know if there are any issues.

-Reduced the delay for activating the vehicle flipping function after a player overturns, and the vehicle will retain its front-facing direction when flipped back.

-Adjusted the recoil and impact force of each gun.

-Changed the Chi-Ha Short Gun to a naval camouflage.

-Fixed the bug where the M12's barrel would explode.