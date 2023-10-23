-The sixth multi-turreted tank: SMK! It has a 76mm main gun and a 45mm secondary gun, and it's free because it's a multi-turreted tank!
-Increased the intelligence of the bosses, but you'll have to experience it for yourself :)
-Adjusted vehicle handling, attempting to reduce the turning radius. Let me know if there are any issues.
-Reduced the delay for activating the vehicle flipping function after a player overturns, and the vehicle will retain its front-facing direction when flipped back.
-Adjusted the recoil and impact force of each gun.
-Changed the Chi-Ha Short Gun to a naval camouflage.
-Fixed the bug where the M12's barrel would explode.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 23 October 2023
0.3.35
