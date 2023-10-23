 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

E3pdr update for 23 October 2023

Version 2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12510324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed error when closing the inventory (Indirectly to the store).
Fixed bug that didn't show the photo album of fake Easter Eggs correctly
Fixed bug that didn't show textures on some projectiles correctly

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206751 Depot 2206751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206752 Depot 2206752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link