Impact Fixing
-Moved Particle effect when gaining new perks or cubes
-Spells now leave ghosts
--Enemy cubes placed with 0 hp now leave behind visual ghosts
--These are only visual
--This update disables the whole "game automaticly pauses when the enemy places 0 hp cubes" (But you can enable it again yourself if you want)
-1 new Consumables (Suggested by Dev!ant)
-Various smaller aesthetic improvements
-Fixed nightmares loading at 1 nightmare not working
-Fixed deathball not doing its thing
-Fixed 2 class species combos beeing bugged
-Fixed and improved TONS of smaller things
Full patchnotes with all the details can be found IN GAME
This is a weird middle ground update which serves mostly as a hotfix, but also contains some preety big general improvements/additions which resulted from the feedback.
