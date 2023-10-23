Impact Fixing

-Moved Particle effect when gaining new perks or cubes

-Spells now leave ghosts

--Enemy cubes placed with 0 hp now leave behind visual ghosts

--These are only visual

--This update disables the whole "game automaticly pauses when the enemy places 0 hp cubes" (But you can enable it again yourself if you want)

-1 new Consumables (Suggested by Dev!ant)

-Various smaller aesthetic improvements

-Fixed nightmares loading at 1 nightmare not working

-Fixed deathball not doing its thing

-Fixed 2 class species combos beeing bugged

-Fixed and improved TONS of smaller things

Full patchnotes with all the details can be found IN GAME

This is a weird middle ground update which serves mostly as a hotfix, but also contains some preety big general improvements/additions which resulted from the feedback.