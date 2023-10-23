Live Update 0.42.1 Change List

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes
- Fixed issues of loot/reagents being inconsistent to click on
- Fixing a bug with point lights not affecting player
- Fixed dark sprite and prop fade issue of the the fishmonger’s house in Myr
- Fixed a bug that caused characters to become nauseous when they caught a fish using soil worms
- Fixed issue that caused some characters to not load
- Fix to some small footstep sounds
Changes
- Added setting to mute audio when the game window is not in focus
- Added additional functionality to fishing areas based on the weather and time of day.
- Adding unique fishes in conditional fishing areas
- Added three new fish/fishable creatures
- Improved water rendering performance on the low and very low settings
- Performance Improvements to the fishing effects shader
- Implemented some new achievements
