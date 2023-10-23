 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 23 October 2023

Live Update 0.42.1 Change List

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed issues of loot/reagents being inconsistent to click on
  • Fixing a bug with point lights not affecting player
  • Fixed dark sprite and prop fade issue of the the fishmonger’s house in Myr
  • Fixed a bug that caused characters to become nauseous when they caught a fish using soil worms
  • Fixed issue that caused some characters to not load
  • Fix to some small footstep sounds
Changes
  • Added setting to mute audio when the game window is not in focus
  • Added additional functionality to fishing areas based on the weather and time of day.
  • Adding unique fishes in conditional fishing areas
  • Added three new fish/fishable creatures
  • Improved water rendering performance on the low and very low settings
  • Performance Improvements to the fishing effects shader
  • Implemented some new achievements

Changed files in this update

Book of Travels Windows 32bit Depot 1152341
Book of Travels OSX 64bit Depot 1152342
Book of Travels Windows 64bit Depot 1152344
Book of Travels Linux 64bit Depot 1152345
