 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RoundZ update for 23 October 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12510012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Virtual Desktop users unable to move
  • Added Valve Index and HTC Vive controller support
  • Fixed some motion controllers unable to move with thumbstick or trackpad (E.g. Meta Quest 3)
  • Added crouching ability to VR player.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252381 Depot 2252381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link