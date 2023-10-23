- Fixed Virtual Desktop users unable to move
- Added Valve Index and HTC Vive controller support
- Fixed some motion controllers unable to move with thumbstick or trackpad (E.g. Meta Quest 3)
- Added crouching ability to VR player.
RoundZ update for 23 October 2023
Patch 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
