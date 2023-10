Share · View all patches · Build 12509873 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

A huge update has been released and here is a list of the main changes:

*Added English language.

Added new puzzles, rooms, dialogues, pictures.

Many bugs fixed.

The first episode is completely ready.

In the next updates we should expect bug fixes that we already know about.