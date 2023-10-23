Fixes and Optimizations



You can research the decomposition items now. Optimized the equipment production materials, now the production of the II and III reincarnation equipment does not need the I reincarnation equipment. The bloodline advancement system is available now, the bloodline can be advanced to a higher level, and all purple bloodline advancement effects are available. Removed some of the BOSS summoning skills, which will be opened in the future. The boss encyclopedia has been unlocked, allowing you to view boss drops and descriptions, as well as locate bosses. Reduced the materials required for herb synthesis. Added three technologies related to equipment enhancement books. Fixed the incorrect drop rates of some monsters. A new map has been opened in the European region.

We will update the next small version after cleaning up the BUG in this small version, including: automatic reward, BOSS map, reincarnation inheritance skills, quick cleaning warehouse and other functions, please wait patiently.

(If you frequently add new features while changing the BUG, it will greatly increase the time to change the BUG, please understand)

