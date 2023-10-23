 Skip to content

Purple Place - Classic Games update for 23 October 2023

New update

Share · View all patches · Build 12509750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed errors in "Memory Match" leading to the inability to finish the game

