Bug Fix and New Content Plan

Some puzzle have problem with parts. Some parts are not understandable.
These puzzle are fixed.
And this week there will be 5 more new puzzle is coming.
Here is some previews.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some puzzle have problem with parts. Some parts are not understandable.
These puzzle are fixed.
And this week there will be 5 more new puzzle is coming.
Here is some previews.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update