 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hentai Swapy Puzzle update for 23 October 2023

Bug Fix and New Content Plan

Share · View all patches · Build 12509727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some puzzle have problem with parts. Some parts are not understandable.
These puzzle are fixed.

And this week there will be 5 more new puzzle is coming.
Here is some previews.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631571 Depot 2631571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link