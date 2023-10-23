Version 0.9.32

Changelog:
- A new dungeon available
- Increased the power of every Active Skill
- New "Party Skill" available (see video below)
- New facility in the Architectus page (used to buy and upgrade the Party Skill)
- Increased the attributes cap to 30
- You can now change the character in the Skill and Masteries page (starting from the Roster page)
- Fixed Artifact images
- You can now unlock the Taberna (by beating the new dungeon)
- Challenge mode: visit the Taberna to accept a Challenge (revisit an old dungeon with new rules to increase the difficulty)
