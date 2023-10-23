 Skip to content

Ludus Mortis update for 23 October 2023

Version 0.9.32

Version 0.9.32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • A new dungeon available
  • Increased the power of every Active Skill
  • New "Party Skill" available (see video below)
  • New facility in the Architectus page (used to buy and upgrade the Party Skill)
  • Increased the attributes cap to 30
  • You can now change the character in the Skill and Masteries page (starting from the Roster page)
  • Fixed Artifact images
  • You can now unlock the Taberna (by beating the new dungeon)
  • Challenge mode: visit the Taberna to accept a Challenge (revisit an old dungeon with new rules to increase the difficulty)

