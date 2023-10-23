Patch 1.1.0



Now, You can change the priority of the buildings in batches.

You can also see the priority of the buildings at a glance.

Citizens are hired first in high-priority buildings.



A new advanced recipe

Tailor

3 cottons + 2 fairy roses + 1 magic tools -> 6 fine clothes (workload 180)

And, change some recipes.

Plantation

(Old) 1 herb (workload 45)

(New) 1 herb (workload 36)

=> Increase herbs production

Tailor

(Old) 12 cottons + 1 tools -> 8 clothes (workload 180)

(New) 12 cottons + 1 tools -> 10 clothes (workload 180)

=> Increase clothes production

Potion Maker

(Old) 4 herbs + 1 glass + 2 element dust -> 10 red potions (workload 180)

(New) 5 herbs + 1 glass + 3 element dust -> 15 red potions (workload 180)

=> Increase red potions production

Also, adjust prices of resources related to herbs. (beer, red potion)



Add "Large Granary", which can store more foods.

When you complete the Professional Chefs research, you can build it.