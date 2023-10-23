Patch 1.1.0

Now, You can change the priority of the buildings in batches.
You can also see the priority of the buildings at a glance.
Citizens are hired first in high-priority buildings.
A new advanced recipe
- Tailor
3 cottons + 2 fairy roses + 1 magic tools -> 6 fine clothes (workload 180)
And, change some recipes.
-
Plantation
(Old) 1 herb (workload 45)
(New) 1 herb (workload 36)
=> Increase herbs production
-
Tailor
(Old) 12 cottons + 1 tools -> 8 clothes (workload 180)
(New) 12 cottons + 1 tools -> 10 clothes (workload 180)
=> Increase clothes production
-
Potion Maker
(Old) 4 herbs + 1 glass + 2 element dust -> 10 red potions (workload 180)
(New) 5 herbs + 1 glass + 3 element dust -> 15 red potions (workload 180)
=> Increase red potions production
Also, adjust prices of resources related to herbs. (beer, red potion)
Add "Large Granary", which can store more foods.
When you complete the Professional Chefs research, you can build it.
- Mark contents newly unlocked by research as New icon
- Simple effect for unlocking research
- Like demolition, natural objects can be removed in batches
- Some icons changed (demolition, upgrade)
- Slightly improved performance (still working in progress)
Changed files in this update