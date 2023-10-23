 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 23 October 2023

V1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12509627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  1. When wearing the mutated pet transformation card, the color will be different in battle.
  2. Character equipment screening
  3. Elf Magic: Probability drops from alien tribes
    Revise
  4. Improve some monster attributes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link