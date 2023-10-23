 Skip to content

SCP: Nemesi update for 23 October 2023

Update Notes for October 23, 2023 - v0.3.2 20231023

Share · View all patches · Build 12509591

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Enhanced Space Station Layout
  • Added SCP-173 Teleport SFX and Message Box
  • Improved and cleaned up the Tutorial
  • Improved SCP Markers Visibility (Displayed only if further than 15 meters)
  • Adjusted Blink Duration to 0.8s (was 0.4s)
  • Refined SCP-049 Walking Animation

Bugfixes:

  • Addressed Taigo Village Invisible Meshes
  • Fixed Crafting Table Task Interaction Collision Bug
  • Resolved SCP-106 Wall Collision Issue in Taigo Village
  • Rectified SCP-049 Speed Bug with Syringe
  • Fixed Broken Glass SFX Volume (Space station)
  • Implemented Various Quality of Life Improvements (Open tutorial for help with f1, Search game tooltip)

