Update Notes for October 23, 2023 - v0.3.2 20231023

New:
- Enhanced Space Station Layout
- Added SCP-173 Teleport SFX and Message Box
- Improved and cleaned up the Tutorial
- Improved SCP Markers Visibility (Displayed only if further than 15 meters)
- Adjusted Blink Duration to 0.8s (was 0.4s)
- Refined SCP-049 Walking Animation
Bugfixes:
- Addressed Taigo Village Invisible Meshes
- Fixed Crafting Table Task Interaction Collision Bug
- Resolved SCP-106 Wall Collision Issue in Taigo Village
- Rectified SCP-049 Speed Bug with Syringe
- Fixed Broken Glass SFX Volume (Space station)
- Implemented Various Quality of Life Improvements (Open tutorial for help with f1, Search game tooltip)
