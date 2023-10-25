Ready yourself for Venus, it's coming next!

Venus, our brightest star in the sky and the planet most similar to Earth in our solar system. It has been a part of historical significance for cultures across the globe, known widely as the Morning Star. It is a harsh world, incapable of supporting life on its surface...but the skies are where everything will change.

Terraforming Mars: Venus Next Launches November 02

The world government has spoken, Venus will become the next target to be terraformed alongside Mars. Prepare yourself to travel to the second planet from the sun and create a place where humankind can settle in comfort. With a wide array of new content and an entirely new planet to prepare for colonization, you'll have your work cut out for you in Venus Next.

Expand your terraformation to Venus. Hasten your game with the new Solar Phase and multiply your opportunities with 49 new project cards, 5 new corporations, and a new additional board. The Morning Star awaits!

New Content:

Five new corporations such as the mighty Aphrodite or the floater oriented Celestic

49 New project cards, optionally added to the main deck.

Two new resources: Floaters and “Wild”.

The new Hoverlord milestone and Venuphile award.

The Venus board has its own parameters, tiles, and way to earn a terraforming rating.

The optional new Solar Phase, increasing each generation's chosen parameter for faster games.

