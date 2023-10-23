 Skip to content

Paradise Marsh update for 23 October 2023

Patch 1.1.3 - Major Bug fixes

Build 12509500

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game lock when picking up bottles
  • Fixed game lock when talking to some characters in French
  • fixed some typos/ text display errors

