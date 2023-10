Share · View all patches · Build 12509422 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Ver 0.9.0.2.2310234

<Game Content Fixes>

-Connect

Fixed some players not being able to connect.

-Building

Fixed furniture being covered by cube and

not being able to be destroyed.

Correction for anomaly destruction when grave overlap with furniture.

-Interface

Fixed wardrobe interface.

-Fashion

Fixed some fashion display error.