Elemental War 1.11.2

After the current gen version of Elemental War and the patch 1.11.1 not much did happen for Elemental War this year. Of course it’s a quite old game, but as still a lot of people play it and we also stumbled upon some bugs, we fixed them and now have a new patch for you.

We fixed the Looper achievement that was harder to unlock than it should have been, improved the Water of Life quest and fixed a few small issues here and there. If you find anything else, let us know and we’ll see what we can do.

Full changelog

Fixes:

fixed Looper achievement only unlocking under certain conditions

fixed title of battle summary in leaderboards not getting translated

fixed ingame menu not closing clicking on continue button having opened the menu with the simulated cursor on controller

fixed missing padding between platform icon and username in scoreboard

fixed dropdowns not being easy to use with controller

fixed water puddles for Water of Life quest being barely visible

fixed flask progess not always being properly displayed

fixed time controls being triggered when navigating while in bottom menus or in ingame menu

fixed Griffin being able to catch elementals

If you have any balancing concerns or bugs, please let us know, either as comment, in the discussions, via the Feedback functionality ingame or on Discord.