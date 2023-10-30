Our New Update Is Now Live!

Greetings, Swordsmen!

We hope this message finds you ready for adventure because our latest update for Wandering Sword is here! Previously, we shared a preview of this update, and today, we're thrilled to dive into all the new and improved features of the game.

But that's not all — we've also got some special deals that you'll definitely want to check out. So, let's get right to it and unpack all the exciting details in this update!

New Feature: In-Game World Map Guide

The new in-game world map guide is here! We’ve also incorporated a red icon on it which indicates your current location. Now, you can navigate the vast landscapes of Wandering Sword with ease and convenience!

To activate this feature, simply press the View/Share button on your Xbox/PlayStation controller or TAB on your keyboard when you are on the world map.

Features Optimization

Optimized the animation and appearance of certain locations and vegetation on the world map.

Optimized the world map such that when you enter or exit locations, the Map view will remain the same based on your previous selection.

Introduced animated text effects for certain cultivation methods.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the difficulty color indicator of enemies would change after each battle.

Fixed a bug where system interface pop-ups would disrupt the display of newly obtained items.

Replaced the Lamprey ingredient to Purple Cowrie in the Purple Cowrie Soup recipe.

Fixed a bug from the 1.20.7 update that resulted in Leng Wuqing's initial inner power not displaying in full.

Fixed a bug where certain map blockages were not appearing outside Xungu Pass.

Fixed certain in-game english translation.

We’ve previously shared about our planned roadmap, and we’d like to give you more details about what’s on the horizon. Here’s what you can look forward to (in no specific order):

Steam Achievements

New Game Plus

Improved Controller Interaction

DLCs

Fast Travel

Difficulty Selection

Optimized UI Text Size

We're currently planning and developing these features, and more details on the release schedule will be shared once we finalize them!

New Exclusive Bundle: Game + Soundtrack

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Wandering Sword like never before! We're excited to announce the release of our Original Soundtrack (OST), allowing you to immerse yourself in the stunning audio landscape of the game. Get both the game and the OST in a special bundle, and enjoy an extra 5% discount! Act fast to take advantage of these savings and dive even deeper into the epic odyssey that awaits you.

Special Limited-Time Discount

From October 26 to November 11, Wandering Sword will be 10% off. If Wandering Sword has caught your interest, it's the perfect time to dive into the adventure if you haven't already, or to recommend it to a friend.

