The Sapling update for 23 October 2023

Patch v11.10

Patch v11.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Corrected spelling to vOlcano :P

Plankton and algae fixes:

  • Only non-plankton algae can now involve into plants
  • Plankton can now evolve into macro-algae and vice versa
  • Plankton is now limited to 1 per cell, and no longer stacks (plankton towers)
  • Algae are no longer invisible after manual placement
  • Mutating an alga no longer leads to plankton by default

Grass fixes:

  • Grass now continues to spread after saving and loading
  • Grass does now mutate into single plants and vice vesra

Plant editor and seed fixes:

  • The camera no longer goes wild when selecting rotes while rotating
  • You no longer get a crash if you have two different seeds and then use the space bar

Plant fixes:

  • You can no longer evolve plants where the roots are far below the rest of the plant
  • There are now low poly models for all possible fruits, so your fruit design in the world looks similar to how it looked in the plant editor

Instinct editor fixes:

  • Using the instinct editor no longer accidentally removes bodyparts
  • The game no longer glitches out after removing instincts

Ocean level fixes:

  • Starting the game with a season with non-default ocean hight no longer leads to a crash
  • Raising the ocean on smaller map sizes no longer leads to strange organism sizes

Sandbox UI fixes:

  • The epoch view should now work with all screen sizes
  • The game no longer incorrectly shows the sandbox panel during organism placement

Misc fixes:

  • The scenario list no longer shows duplicate scenarios
  • The default resolution is no longer your native one (because the game only supports 16:9, while your native might be something different)

