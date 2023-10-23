Patch v11.10

Corrected spelling to vOlcano :P
Plankton and algae fixes:
- Only non-plankton algae can now involve into plants
- Plankton can now evolve into macro-algae and vice versa
- Plankton is now limited to 1 per cell, and no longer stacks (plankton towers)
- Algae are no longer invisible after manual placement
- Mutating an alga no longer leads to plankton by default
Grass fixes:
- Grass now continues to spread after saving and loading
- Grass does now mutate into single plants and vice vesra
Plant editor and seed fixes:
- The camera no longer goes wild when selecting rotes while rotating
- You no longer get a crash if you have two different seeds and then use the space bar
Plant fixes:
- You can no longer evolve plants where the roots are far below the rest of the plant
- There are now low poly models for all possible fruits, so your fruit design in the world looks similar to how it looked in the plant editor
Instinct editor fixes:
- Using the instinct editor no longer accidentally removes bodyparts
- The game no longer glitches out after removing instincts
Ocean level fixes:
- Starting the game with a season with non-default ocean hight no longer leads to a crash
- Raising the ocean on smaller map sizes no longer leads to strange organism sizes
Sandbox UI fixes:
- The epoch view should now work with all screen sizes
- The game no longer incorrectly shows the sandbox panel during organism placement
Misc fixes:
- The scenario list no longer shows duplicate scenarios
- The default resolution is no longer your native one (because the game only supports 16:9, while your native might be something different)
Changed depots in beta branch