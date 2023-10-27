Fixed bugs:
1. Fix the Northern Lands wolf bug that causes the game to freeze after triggering its wild instinct.
2. Fix some UI issues
Pirates Outlaws update for 27 October 2023
Pirates Outlaws V2.51 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed bugs:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1046303 Depot 1046303
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update