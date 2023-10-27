 Skip to content

Pirates Outlaws update for 27 October 2023

Pirates Outlaws V2.51 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs:
1. Fix the Northern Lands wolf bug that causes the game to freeze after triggering its wild instinct.
2. Fix some UI issues

Changed files in this update

PC Depot 1046302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1046303 Depot 1046303
  • Loading history…
