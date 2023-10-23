[Public] Halloween Update - 10/23/2023

Hello Exorcists!

Halloween is almost here! This much-loved time is an opportunity for horror games to show what they're capable of!

Today, we are bringing both updates from the beta branch over to the main branch. This update includes a new map, a new game mode, three new possible evidences, new equipment, four new exorcism steps, Halloween-themed decorations in the hub, as well as various fixes and adjustments.

So here is the complete patch notes:

New Evidence: Notebook Fire - The Notebook can now catch fire when nearby some entities, and upon doing so will be evidence.

New Evidence: Smoke: Crucifix - The Crucifix can now begin smoking when nearby some entities, and upon doing so will be evidence.

New Evidence: Smoke: Mary Statue - The Mary Statue can now begin smoking when nearby some entities, and upon doing so will be evidence.

New Map: ITALY - Catacombe Obscura - For centuries, these catacombs initially served as burial grounds for non-cremated bodies. Over time, and with the cessation of this practice, they gradually transitioned into a pilgrimage site, eventually becoming a tourist attraction. Recently, unusual paranormal phenomena have occurred while tourists were visiting this historically rich location. We specialize in addressing such enigmatic occurrences. Let us restore the peace and sanctity of this historical space.

New Equipment: Glowsticks - Players can now buy a pack of glowsticks. Each package contains 4 glowsticks. The glowstick color can be changed with the "Alt Activate" key (usually 'Q' by default). These should come in handy when exploring the new underground labyrinth, or for marking important objects or locations.

Multi-Entity contracts can now have up to 3 entities! Quick Multi-Entity contracts will still have 2 entities, but Full Multi-Entity contracts will now have 3!

New Exorcism Step: You may be asked to break a Tiger Eye capsule on the Dread Origin. In addition to the usual effect, a small blue flame will indicate that the Dread Origin was successfully cleansed with the capsule.

New Exorcism Step: You may be asked to break a Salt capsule on the Dread Origin. In addition to the usual effect, a small blue flame will indicate that the Dread Origin was successfully cleansed with the capsule.

New Exorcism Step: You may be asked to break a Holy Water capsule on the Dread Origin. In addition to the usual effect, a small blue flame will indicate that the Dread Origin was successfully cleansed with the capsule.

New Exorcism Step: From now on, you may be asked to throw a Holy Water Capsule on a Burning Notebook. In addition to the usual effect, a charred appearance of the Notebook will indicate that you have successfully completed this step.

Exorcism Step Modification: An entity can now simultaneously have Writing/Drawing evidence in the Book AND on a Surface (one no longer prevents the other)!

Added an additional Holy Water / Tiger Eye / Salt capsule to the free equipment rack (depending on the contract type).

Added a "Halloween" decoration theme to the hub !

Changed map loading method to improve performance.

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Portuguese language updated, thanks to Marcielcps.

Czech language updated, thanks to TheCoolestDuck.

Dutch language updated, thanks to Nicky.

Japanese language updated, thanks to アルヴィト.

Russian language updated, thanks to Oliver A.

We have added Polish interface language thanks to Michal_T (March 2023)!

We have added Hungarian interface language thanks to HeistHero (October 2023)!

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.